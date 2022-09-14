Softball: War Eagles shut out Danes, take sole possession of 1st place

South Forsyth pitcher Josie Crossman led the War Eagles to victory against Denmark, tossing a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed in a 4-0 win Tuesday at home.

“She did a phenomenal job,” War Eagles head coach Leanne Brooks said of Crossman's performance. “With Josie, she's not only a good pitcher, but she's also a great defender. She bounces off the mound really well, makes plays that a lot of pitchers aren’t going to be able to make.”

In a matchup between the top two teams in Region 6-7A, South Forsyth managed to remain the last of the unbeaten, improving to 5-0 in the league.

The War Eagles (12-5) set the tone with two runs in the first inning.

Charlotte Brooks hit the ball high in the air, but it bounced in and out of a Denmark outfielder's mitt, giving Brooks a single. Shortly after, Brooks was able to catch the Danes defense lacking by stealing second base.

Ansley Chiang swung her bat and produced another South Forsyth single.

When it was Emme Souter’s turn to bat, she didn’t disappoint by hitting a two-run double to get Brooks and Chiang to home plate.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Karly Casey hit the ball with enough power to get a home run to grow the lead to 3-0.

Heading to the bottom of the sixth, Audrey Hui was 0-for-2, but on her third chance to bat, she hit the ball towards the right side of the field and accelerated for a triple. Megan Lochhead followed with an RBI groundout, as Hui was able to race to home plate for the final run of the game.

“They did a great job," Coach Brooks said of her players. "We came out early in the beginning and put some runs on the board. Whenever we do that, we tend to be more successful. Coming out and setting the tone is something you always want in the first inning.”

South Forsyth will host another region game — this time against Milton — at 6 p.m. Sept. 15. Meanwhile for Denmark, the result ended a five-game win streak, and the Danes (8-6, 4-1) will took to start another winning run the same night at Forsyth Central.