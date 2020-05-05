South Forsyth hosts virtual signing for 6 student-athletes

South Forsyth hosted a virtual signing day last week, honoring six seniors who signed to play in college.



Snarey signed to Greensboro College, while Connolly will play at North Greenville.

“This senior class, they were a group of very hard-working guys — very selfless,” Hurlbut said.

“Everything they did, they did it with the interest of the program first. They improved the culture tremendously and made the program more and more successful, and I thank them for that. At the center of it was Sean. He was definitely the glue that kept everybody together —and that was the players, the coaches and everybody.”

Hurlbut described Snarey as a “calm guy who kept everybody together and going in the right direction.”

Between Connolly, Snarey and the rest of South Forsyth’s senior class, the War Eagles hardly lacked leadership.

During a game against McIntosh in February, Connolly fought through an injury to will South Forsyth past the Chiefs in a back-and-forth 15-14 win.

“Just by you being on the field gave our whole team more confidence,” Hurlbut said of Connolly. “Even before this year, some of the younger guys thought you were a senior, and so I was like, ‘No, he’s just a junior.’ I think that’s quite a testament to the strong leader you are.”

South Forsyth’s swim and dive team also had a pair of signees in Jake Taulbee (Cleveland State) and Barrett Breeze (Berry College).

Breeze broke his foot in the middle of his senior season but returned in time to write a special ending to his career at South Forsyth.

“Well, he was out for a month, but per his usual drive, he was back,” South Forsyth swim and dive coach Kate Bergdahl said. “He wasn’t going to let that hold him back from achieving his goal. (Barrett) broke the school record for the 400 free relay with three of his swimmates.”

Taulbee broke a pair of school records, too, setting a new time in the 200 medley relay as a freshman, then breaking the 400 free relay record as a senior.

Bergdahl remembers how Taulbee continued to contribute to the team, even when he wasn’t in the pool.

“His junior year he was such an incredible help, not just to me but to the whole team,” Bergdahl said. “He would come in during his lunch, or stay later in the day, to help me with lineup, putting in times and creating strategies so that the team would score better. Jake was no doubt an attribute and a joy to be around.”

Carlos Guerrero, the starting keeper for South Forsyth’s boys soccer team, signed to play at Reinhardt University.

Guerrero, who plans to study biology, posted four clean sheets this year for a War Eagles team that opened the season 7-3, including 3-1 in Region 5-7A play. South Forsyth surrendered more than one goal just once this season, a 2-1 loss to Lambert.

Ryane Williams signed to Birmingham Southern after a senior year where she averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Williams, a four-year letterwinner, was a critical player for a South Forsyth team that surged toward the end of the season, ultimately finishing third in Region 5-7A.