2022 Football Previews: Wolverines looking to reload for loaded region

West Forsyth will bring a new offensive identity to the table in 2022 to try to keep pace in a strong Region 6-7A.

Following a season that saw the spotlight shine brightest on tight end Oscar Delp and quarterback Keegan Stover, the Wolverines are prepared to heavily lean this fall on its running back tandem of Peyton Streko and Ryder Stewart.

Streko and Stewart combined for more than 1,150 yards on the ground last season. The former is a senior committed to the Air Force Academy, while the latter is a junior who has 840 rushing yards in his career, including 343 as a freshman.

Last year, Streko racked up 793 total yards and 13 combined touchdowns in just five games. He put together one of the greatest performances in Forsyth County football history against Walton, rushing for 267 yards and six scores.

Stewart scored four touchdowns last season and finished second on the team with 28 receptions.

Delp, of course, led the Wolverines (5-6, 3-3 in 2021) in all major receiving categories, posting 59 catches for 923 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he's now playing for the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Stover, meanwhile, transferred to Rabun County after throwing for 2,409 yards and finishing with 25 touchdowns to three interceptions as a junior.

"We were a good football team last year," head coach Dave Svehla said. "We had a lot of good individual football players. We stepped on the field, and we competed. We beat some really good teams last year. We beat Walton, who played in the Final Four.

"We had some good players, but I don't feel like the whole was bigger than the parts last year. I feel like we were maybe not as unified as we should have been last year. That comes from the top, and that comes from the leadership. I could have done a better job as a leader last year."

While the running back position could be the key to the offense this year, the strength of West Forsyth's defense is clearly at the linebacker position. Forsyth County is loaded with top-notch linebackers, and the Wolverines boast two of the best.in seniors Raleigh Herbert and Riley McKee.

Herbert, who committed to Furman over the summer, racked up 110 tackles last year. McKee chipped in with 78 stops of his own. Both players recorded 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

"This year, there is more of an emphasis on getting everybody to run to the ball as fast as they can and everybody be in pursuit," Herbert said.

Added McKee, "Coach [Dan] Devine has really been preaching about knowing what you're doing, pursuing to the ball and flying around with 100% effort every play."

At Forsyth County News media day, Svehla brought along Streko, Stewart, Herbert and McKee. West Forsyth's third-year head coach, who won a region title in his first season at the school in 2020, believes that the group represented not only his top players but also his best leaders.

Svehla hopes the mindset those players bring will help vault the Wolverines back to the top of the region standings. But even if it doesn't, the team-centric attitude has made for a positive coaching experience.

"They understand that football is the ultimate team game," Svehla said. "You're not going to accomplish much as a team if all you're worried about are your own stats day in and day out. ...

"I've had this discussion with my coaches. I don't know how we're going to be this year. No predictions whatsoever. But I love coming to work each day and coaching these guys."