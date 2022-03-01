Basketball: West Forsyth alum Jenna Staiti named first-team All-SEC

Jenna Staiti was named first team All-SEC Tuesday, adding another chapter to her storied collegiate career.

Staiti, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2016, is a two-time All-SEC selection and is just the 27th player in the history of UGA women's basketball to receive a first-team nod.

Staiti is averaging 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game — all team highs. She joins teammates Que Morrison and Mikayla Coombs on the All-SEC squad.

"Jenna, Que and Mikayla have made their home state and the University of Georgia proud," UGA women's basketball coach Joni Taylor said in a press release. "We play in the best conference in the nation, so to be able to make the All-SEC team takes a lot of hard work. I am looking forward to seeing what they help us accomplish the rest of the season, and I know they will go on to do special things after they finish their careers here."

Staiti is just one of five players in program history to collect more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 blocks in her career. She led the team in scoring 17 times this season and notched double figures in 52 of her past 63 games dating back to 2019.

Staiti's 51.3 field-goal percentage is fourth best in the SEC this season, while her 2.2 blocks per game places her third in the conference.

Additionally, Staiti is one of 10 players named to the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award watchlist, which is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and honors the top center in Division I women's basketball.

No. 24 Georgia [20-8] concluded its regular season Sunday with a 67-58 win against Texas A&M. Staiti finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points and logging 10 rebounds, adding four blocks and finishing 7-for-12 shooting from the floor.

The Bulldogs will play Thursday in the SEC Tournament against the winner of Alabama/Auburn, with the winner advancing to face third-seeded Tennessee in the quarterfinals.

Staiti was named Forsyth County News Basketball Player of the Year in back-to-back years from 2015-16.