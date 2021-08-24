Basketball: West promotes Ranfros to head girls basketball coach

Mallory Ranfros will head West Forsyth's girls basketball program for the 2021-22 season.

Ranfros, who spent the past three years as an assistant at West, will replace longtime coach David May, who took a job outside of education after leading the Wolverines for nearly a decade.

"I love this group of girls," Ranfros said. "We kind of came into West together. They were freshmen my first year, and I coached them on JV, so it's definitely exciting."