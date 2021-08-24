Basketball: West promotes Ranfros to head girls basketball coach

Mallory Ranfros will head West Forsyth's girls basketball program for the 2021-22 season.
Ranfros, who spent the past three years as an assistant at West, will replace longtime coach David May, who took a job outside of education after leading the Wolverines for nearly a decade.
"I love this group of girls," Ranfros said. "We kind of came into West together. They were freshmen my first year, and I coached them on JV, so it's definitely exciting."
West finished 20-8 last season and will return six seniors this season, including 2020-21 Forsyth County News Player of the Year Cayla Cowart. Cowart averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game last season.
The Wolverines also return Calie Thrower [12 ppg., 3 rpg.] and Molly Quincy [8 ppg., 6 rpg.].
West lost just two region games last season, with one coming in the Region 6-7A semifinals to South Forsyth, 59-57. West beat Denmark 59-43 in the third-place game but fell in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs to Norcross, 50-40.
"We've had some disappointing finishes postseason-wise and [in the] region tournament," Ranfros said. "We want to get there. We want to exceed what we've done in the past, and I think we have a good shot at doing that."
Ranfros spent 11 years at Woodstock, where she helped lead the Wolverines to three region championships and seven state playoff appearances under head coach Julie Crowe.
Ranfros said she learned plenty from May, who had led West since 2012.
"He knows the background of things and how things work, as far as paperwork and all that stuff goes," Ranfros said. "He's definitely shown me how to do it the last three years. I'm appreciative of that. I can always lean on him when I need to. It's not like he's gone away. I have his cell phone."