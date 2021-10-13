'Delp is a Dawg': West's 4-star TE Oscar Delp picks Georgia

Delp was a top target for several dozen Power 5 programs, and he narrowed his list to Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina and Clemson in August.

He will join former West teammates Dylan Fairchild and Drew Southern at Georgia.

"Yeah, they were definitely helping Georgia out," Delp said. "They wanted me to come there, but they respected everything. I mean, Dylan went through the same process and knows how stressful it is. You need to find your fit, and he just wanted me to do that."

Delp's recruitment kicked off last season after West's 42-6 win over Mays in the Corky Kell Classic, when he caught three passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. The following day, Delp received an offer from the University of Michigan.

It also marked the first time West head coach Dave Svehla saw Delp in action. It didn't take Svehla long to know what he had.

"If you remember back to last year, we didn't have spring practice and the GHSA canceled our fall scrimmages. So, the first time I ever saw Oscar in a West uniform was at the Corky Kell game," said Svehla, who is in his second year at West. "What I saw that night led me to believe he could be pretty special. I thought I saw it in practice, but you never know until they turn on the lights and you play the game. You could kind of see it that night that he's just different."