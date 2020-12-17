Football: Three from West Forsyth sign to Division I programs

Fofana, who estimates he could enter college as a sophomore because of an abundance of AP credits, said Navy's high academic standards drew him to the university.

"They were an academically rigorous school and they had a really good football team and good program that could help me achieve my dreams — get to the NFL, go to med school and everything that I want," he said.

Alex Wilson signed to kick for Stony Brook University after a senior season that saw him convert 6 of 12 field goals, including a 50-yarder against Cartersville. He made 9 of 10 kicks as a junior and drilled a 46-yard FG against Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.).

"Kind of like here, they've embraced me; great family atmosphere, great coaches," Wilson said. "I can't wait to become a Seawolf. It's just an overall great program, and I feel like that's where God wants me to be."

Wilson missed a handful of games this season because of an injury on his planting ankle that was traced to overuse.

Wilson returned in time to kick against Grayson in the third round of the Class 7A playoffs, a 61-yarder that tumbled into the end zone for a touchback.

West head coach Dave Svehla pointed out during the ceremony that Stony Brook opens the 2021 season against the University of Oregon at Autzen Stadium, but Wilson isn't fazed.

"I'm excited. I feel like I do better with more people watching," he said. "Now I've got to go to Stony Brook and earn the starting slot. That's my goal, is to really work hard this offseason and be able to start on that game."



Despite signing early, Fairchild said he plans to stick around for wrestling season and is currently cutting weight.

Fairchild is the reigning Forsyth County News Wrestler of the Year after capping a 47-0 season with a Class 7A state championship at 285 pounds.

"It was definitely tough," he said. "I was thinking about not doing it and leaving early for a second, but I couldn't see me not wrestling. Even at college, I don't know what it's going to feel like to not wrestle. I think I made the right decision for me. You only get this one more time, so I'm happy with the decision that I made."

Fairchild, considered a four-star offensive guard by 247Sports, is part of UGA's 2021 class that ranks third in the nation and second in the Southeastern Conference.

"I think all of us in the 2021 class are all focused on that one goal — to pretty much take over and be national champions," Fairchild said. "Just talking to Brock (Vandagriff) and talking to some of the other guys like Warren Ericson, who is already there, talking to those guys, I can feel the urgency, like, 'Come on. Let's go. We can really do something here.' I want to be elite, and in my opinion, I don't think there's a better school where I can do that."