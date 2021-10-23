Football: West demolishes Gainesville for second straight win

West Forsyth has been an offensive juggernaut all season.

The Wolverines have averaged 33.3 points per game in region play, including their 40-point performance Friday during a 40-7 win against Gainesville.

But it wasn’t the offense that stood out Friday. West’s defense dominated the entire night, allowing only one touchdown late in the game when they were up 40-0. They forced three turnovers and got a safety on a bad snap by the Red Elephants.

Head coach Dave Svhela credited the work the team put in during practice this week.

“I just thought our defense was aggressive, and I thought that they went after the ball when they had a chance,” Svhela said. “That is absolutely something that we have put a focus on in practice. I think some of our back-end guys have been super aware of being where they’re supposed to be. Coach [Robert] Tjong really got them focused this week on getting where they’re supposed to be and finishing plays. I think that made a difference tonight. We gave it back to them a couple times, and we want to clean that up, but those turnovers are always good.”