Forsyth County News Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year: Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth

Those extremely impressive feats academically and athletically combined to secure the West Forsyth senior the inaugural Forsyth County News Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year honor. Sankar received his award during the annual FCN Athlete of the Year banquet May 18 at Beaver Toyota.

"When I heard from coach Nichols that I had won among all other athletes nominated for the Scholar Athlete of the Year, the first feeling I felt was pure joy and gratefulness," Sankar said earlier in the week. "All my hard work of not only excelling in academics but also track and field was finally being recognized, even though recognition was the least of my priorities when I determined to be such an all-rounded individual.

"Knowing the talent and quality of athletes we have in Forsyth, I knew that winning this award was no small feat, and the first thing I did was tell my parents because I knew they have always been my biggest supporters and would be so proud."



According to Sankar, the key to exceeding in both the academic and athletic spheres was to keeping them as separate as possible.

"Balancing being a quality student and athlete can be stressful at times, but something that I have always tried to live by was that your academics always comes before your athletics," Sankar said. "Getting my homework done during free time in school and being proactive with my tasks was something that made me perform better in track, because I could come to track knowing I had already gotten some of my tasks done that I was planning on doing later that night.

"Also, I am a strong believer that your sport shouldn't be stressful or feel like a job to you. I always made sure I went to track with a positive attitude and with a clear mind that separated school from track, because track was the two hours every day after school where I could feel relaxed and fully happy. Being solely focused on my goals in track while I was at my track meets or practice, and then being focused on my schoolwork while at school or after practice helped me keep the two worlds from colliding with each other and thus helped me to succeed in both."



Even still, Wolverines head boys track and field coach Jacob Nichols has seen Sankar use the same basic skills to excel in both realms.

"Besides his GPA and test scores, Nishad has a tremendous work ethic," Nichols said. "He also is very detail-oriented in his training and preparation. One of the things that has helped him to achieve success as a jumper is the precision and consistency with which he comes down the runway. Nishad is also fearless when it comes to competition which drives him to be the best he can be, a quality that motivates him as a student and an athlete."

Sankar considers being nominated as a Governor's Honors Program finalist in 2022 and earning selection as West Forsyth's STAR Student this spring.

His top athletic achievement came early this season, when he leapt 45 feet, 0.5 inches at the Longhorn Stampede. Sankar wound up winning the county championship in the long jump and placed runner-up in the long jump. Overall, Sankar qualified for the Class 7A state meet each of his final three years — the only times he could.

"Nishad has a wide variety of skill sets, and I believe he would have been successful at virtually any event he would have tried," Nichols said. "Not only was he our top long and triple jumper for much of his career, but he was also a member of our 4x400 relay team and ran in several individual events throughout the years. He advanced to sectionals in three events this year (LJ, TJ and 4x400).

"Through his dedication and accomplishments, he brought a sense of pride and a great deal of leadership to our program. He was this year’s recipient of our 'Mr. Wolverine' award, which is the most highly bestowed on a West Forsyth athlete, for their success as an athlete, student and community member."

Sankar, who helped establish his athletic build as a youth tennis player and member of RISPA Performing Arts School in Milton, is regarded by Nichols as a consummate teammate. It's why he served as a team captain for the Wolverines.

"Nishad always has a smile on his face," Nichols said. "He is very approachable and easy to get along with. He encouraged our underclassmen, and challenged our upperclassmen, both of which pushed our program to be great. Nishad is a great teammate and I believe his peers are positively impacted by him daily."

Having signed recently to continue his athletic career at New York University, Sankar plans to study business and political economy.

"As for my career aspirations, I have always been the one to not be fixed on one thing and not have a job aspiration set in stone," Sankar said, "so hopefully, with the vast networking opportunities available at NYU's Stern School of Business, I can land a potential job in the finance or economics field in the business hub of New York City and Wall Street."

Regardless of Sankar's future path, Nichols has all of the confidence in the world his star pupil will chart a great one.

"Nishad is going to be successful in anything that he attempts in life, I am sure of it," Nichols said. "I strongly believe that he will make his mark and leave the world better than he found it. I hope that some of the lessons he has learned as an athlete will push him to be his best in the years to come."