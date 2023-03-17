Lacrosse: West Forsyth boys, girls programs clicking on all cylinders

West Forsyth's lacrosse programs are having their way this season, as both the boys and girls could be considered the best teams in the county.

There has been a lot of outstanding play on the field by the Wolverines this season, which has propelled the boys team to an astonishing 11-0 record. What makes it hard for its opponents is that West Forsyth doesn’t rely on one player to carry the load.

West Forsyth's Hannah Savage fields a ground ball during an Area 4-7A matchup March 6 at South Forsyth. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) Averaging nearly 16 goals per game this season, the Wolverines have a multitude of players who are capable of getting the ball into the back of the net. Against Peachtree Ridge, they scored a game-high in goals with 23.

As far as their defense goes, they limit their opponents to 4.4 goals a game. They have only allowed double-digit goals once — a 15-10 victory over Pope.

Despite being 6-0 in Area 4-7A, they’re not the only team that hasn’t lost a game. Forsyth foe Lambert and Buford are right below them, with 4-0 and 5-0 records, respectively. The Wolverines will face the Longhorns in their next match March 23 at home before traveling March 28 to Buford.

Senior attacker Will Zylstra sets a high standard for his team to meet. He explained in a postgame interview that all he wants is to win the state championship.

Through nine games, Zylstra is having a fantastic season, notching 39 goals and dishing out 14 assists. Grey Brockman is a key distributor for the Wolverines, having contributed 20 assists along with 30 goals.

James Davidson is right below him with 18 assists and 17 goals, while Jack Schenkemeyer has posted 14 goals and six assists.

Milton is the team that’s standing in the West girls lacrosse team's way from taking the No. 1 spot in the area. In a 12-5 defeat March 10 in Fulton County, the Wolverines scored their lowest total of goals thus far this season and suffered their first and, to date, only loss of the year.

The Wolverines (7-1, 6-1) didn’t let the loss faze them, as they went on to record back-to-back victories against area opponents North Gwinnett and Forsyth Central, outscoring both sets of Bulldogs by a combined margin of 32-3 goals.

Next on the girls lacrosse schedule will be an away game March 21 at Blessed Trinity. One of the favorites in Class 6A this season, the Titans play their best on their home turf with a 6-2 record.