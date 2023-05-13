Lacrosse: West Forsyth wins 1st state title against Lambert

“We were unselfish and teammates passed the ball around and the goals just came," Davidson said of his performance. "I just wanted to win, whether it was assists or goals. We got the job done; that’s all that mattered.”



The action got started when Tyler Reljac won the face-off for West Forsyth.

However, the Wolverines' first possession didn’t go how they wanted. Due to the amount of pressure the Longhorns were putting on them, the Wolverines threw the ball out of bounds.

The Longhorns had a tough going getting past the Wolverines defense for a good shot, as they were unsuccessful with a pair of shot attempts, and then a physical push forced a turnover.

As the Wolverines were circling around the net, the final pass from Davidson to Sean Pepple was all that was needed to put a goal on the board, as he flipped the ball behind his back and into the left corner of the net.

This sparked an impressive run for the Wolverines, especially Davidson.

Davidson aided Braden Halloran to score. Then Davidson joined the scoring action by rocketing a shot from a distance to put his team up 3-0.

Due to the Longhorns getting a penalty at the end of the first quarter, the refs opted to not have a face-off to begin the second and to give West Forsyth the ball. The Wolverines took advantage of that, and it took only 35 seconds for Davidson to find himself scoring once again.

The Wolverines were in control of the game and kept finding ways to attack the Longhorns defense. Despite the heavy amount of stick checks, Will Zylstra still kept control of the ball and powered a swing into the back of the net to leap out to a 5-0 lead.

The Lambert Longhorns were in desperate need of goals if they wanted a chance at the state title, and Evan Suh did just that by forcing his way through a pack of Wolverines to break the shutout.

Brooks Wehman passed to a wide-open Chris Harper for a goal and the Lambert crowd, which was quiet in the beginning, woke up a bit.

To add to their momentum, the Longhorns won the face-off to get their offense settled.

From behind the goal, Wehman launched a deep pass to Kevin Connolly, and with no hesitation, his shot had enough power to blast past goalie Jake Sander for the Longhorns' third straight score.

Davidson was battling against Cooper Brannon and had to use his strength to get away. Once Davidson did, he got close enough to shoot in the middle of two Longhorns to score.

Suh wasn’t ready to be down three goals going into halftime, so he took matters into his own hands.

As Suh was sneaking up close to the net, Wehman recognized and fooled the defense by faking the pass to Connolly on the right and passing it to Suh on the left for an easy goal.

With 23.5 seconds left in the half, Suh helped the Longhorns cut the deficit to 6-5 heading into halftime by scoring in a cluster of Wolverines.

Greyson Brockman — West Forsyth's semifinal hero who had been quiet all night — got the third quarter started with a goal, but Lambert's Charlie Goldstein quickly responded with a goal of his own to keep the Longhorns within one.

With 6:25 left in the third quarter, Lambert crowd roared with excitement, as Harrison Richards tied the game at 7-7.

Just when it seemed the Longhorns had all of the momentum, Zylstra picked up a ground ball and put it into the net with ease to reclaim the lead.

From that point forward, neither team could get enough separation, as Wehman accelerated past West Forsyth stick checks to tie the game up again entering the final period.

Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Davidson continued to be the key for the Wolverines by assisting freshman Jack Schenkemeyer in getting a goal in.

Then after the two teams were scrapping for the ball, it landed in Halloran’s direction. Davidson scored his fourth goal, and it was evident that if Lambert wanted to win the Longhorns had to stop him.

“He was great," Wolverines head coach John Laden said when describing Davidson’s offensive output. "Everyone talks about Grey Brockman or Will Zylstra, but we have a lot of weapons as we showed tonight. James really had a wonderful game.”

In the late stages of the final frame, it was a turnover saga as it was hard to maintain the ball for longer than 20 seconds. The Longhorns got a quick score — thanks to Goldstein — but with time on their side, the Wolverines were able to drain the clock to secure the victory.

Scoring double-digit goals in every game, West Forsyth finished the year with a stellar 21-1 record, including a 10-9 win over Lambert during the regular-season that marked the first win in program history over the Longhorns.

Even still, Lambert (19-4) landed Area 4-7A's top seed and picked up three straight home wins before falling in the neutral-site final.

The Wolverines' lone loss — a 13-10 setback at Buford — relegated West Forsyth to the area's No. 3 seed due to a tiebreaker, leading to a playoff run with zero home games. Following a blowout of Parkview, a hard-fought triumph over North Paulding and a late comeback at Buford, the Wolverines never trailed in the championship but certainly overcame another stiff test.

“As usual, we got off to an early start,” Laden said, "and Lambert kept flying back, so we stuck together all the way around — just like we did all year."