Soccer: West Forsyth girls shut out Brookwood, cruise to Elite 8

By Alan Cole

For the Forsyth County News

Defending champions West Forsyth kept its bid for a repeat alive Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Brookwood in the Class 7A Sweet 16.

The evening started off with a bang when West Forsyth’s Emma Armstrong opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest. The senior forward deflected a cross in from a corner kick, and Brookwood never really found its footing from there.

But once things settled down, the Broncos ran into the same problem many teams have against the Wolverines this season. West Forsyth posted its ninth shutout of the season and third in the last four matches, stopping Brookwood attacks at every turn and controlling the majority of the game.



“This was the best game they played all year,” West Forsyth head coach Jason Galt said. “The intensity they played at, we just didn’t allow them hardly any shots. That was our defense stepping up, and just putting that foot right on the ball before they take a shot.”

The margin was only 1-0 going into the locker room, but Armstrong did not wait long after the break to add to her tally. After nearly missing a second goal throughout the first half, she lofted a perfect shot into the top corner from 25 yards out fewer than two minutes into the second half.

For the second time in as many halves, she laid down a marker the first time she touched the ball.

“I’m a lefty, so every chance I get I’m going to take it,” Armstrong said of her second goal.

Armstrong’s electric finish removed any wind Brookwood had left in its sails, and Abby Batts added an exclamation point on the resounding victory by cleaning up a rebound after a shot caromed off the crossbar straight into her feet with 6:14 remaining.

On the other side, the Wolverines are now three wins away from back-to-back championships. They have won 10 consecutive matches after a rocky start to the campaign, and will be on the road again for their next one in a battle of region champions against Dunwoody.

“We had to find the right spot for our team this year,” Galt said. “I think we pretty much have figured it out. I feel like I’m playing chess and a lot of people are playing checkers, to be honest with you. Hopefully I can keep playing chess until the end.”