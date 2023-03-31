Tennis: Wolverines edge Longhorns in thrilling region final

“The biggest difference I’ve seen in Elle this year is her mental game,” West Forsyth head coach Steve Kolkka said. “She’s always had the physical skills, both last year and this year. Her mental game has gotten a lot stronger. She’s getting used to playing in these close, important matches. Mentally, she just stays solid throughout the match now.

“That’s the biggest improvement I’ve seen in her, and that’s what carried her through this match. That was a really, really good match they played.”

Sceney typically plays Line 3 singles for the Wolverines, who have now won back-to-back region crowns. However, the junior moved up a spot due to No. 1 singles standout Lilly Lancaster being out of town.

Then again, Lambert also didn't have its best player, with Columbia commit Emily Baek also unavailable.

“I knew going in it was going to be very interesting with both of us being without our No. 1s,” Kolkka said. “During the regular region match, we beat them 5-0. We had our No. 1, and they didn’t. I knew without our No. 1 it was probably going to be a lot different, and it was. Their team played very, very well today.”

In addition to Sceney's 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win, West Forsyth picked up victories on Line 3 singles and Line 2 doubles. The doubles pairing of Isla Sceney and Mia Laidman didn't drop a game.

Abbylin Laprise garnered the No. 3 singles victory, taking both sets by identical 6-3 scores.

“She is a tremendous athlete, and she is a bulldog,” Kolkka said of Laprise. “She just fights for every point, and that’s why I put her at No. 3 singles with Lilly Lancaster being out.”



In similar fashion to the Lambert boys, who won the region title without star Aidan Atwood, Kolkka liked what he saw from his team playing without its top option.

“I was proud of them with the way they held together today during a tough situation,” Kolkka said. “Lambert made some adjustments that really helped them. It made their No. 1 doubles a lot stronger.

“Fortunately, we were still able to pull out three points.”

Given the cakewalk nature of the Wolverines' path to an 18-0 record entering the Class 7A state playoffs, Kolkka believes the stiff test provided by the Longhorns will pay dividends down the line.

“It was good to get a match like that in going into the state tournament,” Kolkka said. “All the rest of the matches this season, we’ve either won 4-1 or 5-0. It’s very important to get some good, quality matchplay in before you run into the state.



“That’s where you’re going to run into your toughest competition at some point.”

That's likely going to come in the form of a semifinal date with Walton. The Raiders will open with Milton, which fell to South Forsyth in the consolation match earlier Thursday, but can pretty much be penciled into the Final Four.

Kolkka's group is aiming to make sure that's as far as Walton makes it.

“The dominant team in the bracket is always going to be Walton,” he said. “That is the competition in the state bracket for 7A.

“The No. 2 for our region would not run into Walton until the state finals, so it would have benefitted us to lose the match today. But we always want to win. Even if it doesn’t benefit us in the state tournament, we always want to win that region tournament if we can.”