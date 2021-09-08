Volleyball: West continues hot streak with wins against Mt. Bethel, Harris County

With the match on the line, West Forsyth head coach Jake Dickey knew who he wanted to take the final swings.

West trailed Harris County 24-23 in the second set of Tuesday's match. The Wolverines coasted to a 25-11 win in the first set but could only keep pace with a pesky Tigers squad in the second set.

But three straight kills from two of the most dangerous offensive players in the county — Lymaris Vasquez and Reece Rhoads — allowed the Wolverines to flip the advantage and sweep Harris County 2-0. West also swept Mt. Bethel Christian Academy earlier Tuesday afternoon, winning 25-12, 25-12, and has now won nine of its past 10 matches.

"I told Cayla right before that one, 'Set Reece,' Dickey said. "We had a blocking matchup there too, so I'm sure she knew to put it out there. Those were some good wins."