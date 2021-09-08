Volleyball: West continues hot streak with wins against Mt. Bethel, Harris County

With the match on the line, West Forsyth head coach Jake Dickey knew who he wanted to take the final swings.
West trailed Harris County 24-23 in the second set of Tuesday's match. The Wolverines coasted to a 25-11 win in the first set but could only keep pace with a pesky Tigers squad in the second set.
But three straight kills from two of the most dangerous offensive players in the county — Lymaris Vasquez and Reece Rhoads — allowed the Wolverines to flip the advantage and sweep Harris County 2-0. West also swept Mt. Bethel Christian Academy earlier Tuesday afternoon, winning 25-12, 25-12, and has now won nine of its past 10 matches.
"I told Cayla right before that one, 'Set Reece,' Dickey said. "We had a blocking matchup there too, so I'm sure she knew to put it out there. Those were some good wins."
West had no shortage of blocking advantages during Tuesday's tri-match.
The Wolverines blocked four shots against Mt. Bethel and blocked seven more against Harris County, well above their season average.
"We have been blocking very well," Dickey said. "We've been blocking well, and if we don't block it, we'll get a lot of touches. That helps our defense out, and the back row."
Natalie Morris, Alden Westbrooks and Kiersten Tryon shined at the net in the middle for West, with each player collecting at least a partial block against Harris County.
Morris set the tone in the second set when she leapt in the air and spiked a ferocious kill into the chest of Harris County's Samantha Braddy to account for the set's first point.
"Natalie is leading the team in blocks," Dickey said. "She's been consistent, but this year she's really stepped up at the net. She's a good presence up there for us."
She entered Tuesday's tri-match with 36 blocks in 51 sets, good for a healthy 1.6 blocks per set.
Karsyn Theobald also impressed for the Wolverines, tallying four kills against Mt. Bethel before adding four more against Harris County.
Theobald typically plays in the back as a defensive specialist, but her versatility has allowed Dickey to tinker with his rotations and play her at right-side hitter.
"Right now we're still rotating people, but she's stepped up the last few weeks playing right side," Dickey said. "She usually plays back row, but she's kind of like a Swiss army knife. It's like, 'Carson, play this,' [and she says], 'OK.' She does really good."
Kendall Gentry had back-to-back aces in the second set against Mt. Bethel, capping a 12-3 run that helped the Wolverines take a decisive 17-7 lead and bury the Eagles.
Gentry has been West's leader at libero, collecting 201 digs entering Tuesday's tri-match. In fact, dating back to last season, Gentry owns 379 digs in her past 94 sets.
"Coming into tonight, she was leading the region in digs. She had 18 tonight," Dickey said. "She kind of took over libero about halfway through the season last year. We had a couple of girls battling for it. Probably from the second half on, she probably led the team, but Lymaris was very consistent the whole way."
West [16-8] will host North Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday before entering Area 6-7A play with an away match against South Forsyth on Sept. 14.