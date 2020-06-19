West Forsyth's Whitfield earns national comeback player of the year award

West Forsyth senior Blake Whitfield was named the USA Today High School Sports Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during an online awards ceremony that recognized some of the top athletes in the country.

Whitfield's junior season ended just five games into the football season, when he was sacked and broke his collarbone during a game against McCallie (Tenn.).

Whitfield underwent physical therapy and returned in the spring for West Forsyth's baseball season, but the same injury happened the following fall, as Whitfield was sacked again during the first half against McCallie, breaking his collarbone.

Whitfield missed the rest of his senior football season but returned as the Wolverines' top pitcher this spring, compiling a 1.12 ERA and striking out 17 batters in 16 innings.

Whitfield represented the Southeast region, with comeback players of the year also recognized out of Dallas, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.