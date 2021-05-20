Battle of the Burgers

LUCA BRASI - Bethelview Road

Traditionally known for their stellar pizza selections, this family-owned restaurant surprised David with their ability to also make a delicious burger.

Owner Richard Stanley has turned his restaurant into his passion and dedicates all his energy into providing his customers with a wonderful meal. Out of their many appetizing burger options, David opted for the Cadillac Charlie. This half pound burger is their special blend of angus chuck, brisket, and short rib. Then topped with smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, house fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch. Yes, you read that right, the fries are on top of the burger. The fries add a unique texture and flavor that pairs wonderfully with the other toppings, providing an overall exciting burger.

The patty itself was cooked to medium, and every bite was tender and flavorful. Luca Brasi’s menu is fun to explore and offers six other unique burgers for your tasting pleasure. Richard and wife Bridget’s dedication to their restaurant is evident through their fresh ingredients and carefully crafted dishes, which are sure to leave you wanting more.

