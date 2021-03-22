Fountain's Best Barbecue

BARBECUE HIGHWAY – right at exit 14 off GA 400 you will find 3 of Forsyth’s Best Barbecue joints all within less than a mile of each other.

BEST OVERALL BBQ EXPERIENCE - 'CUE BBQ (Buford Hwy,)

‘Cue Barbecue (Buford Rd/Hwy 20)

The first stop on “Barbecue Highway” is the best spot where you will find a complete array of delicious BBQ choices! Right when stepping into ‘Cue, you feel the warm relaxing vibe and inviting atmosphere. You are promptly greeted by the accommodating staff, and it is evident that they take much pride in their establishment.

The menu is loaded, and everything is made from scratch. David and fellow foodie Jennifer Asher were enlightened to some of the favorites by their server, Jeff, who was very helpful. They began with the Barbecue Chicken Nachos, loaded with barbecue chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, queso, diced tomatoes, homemade corn and black bean salsa, fresh jalapenos, and lined with homemade guacamole and sour cream – a supper yummy appetizer or meal for two. Another favorite appetizer is the flavorful Rib Basket. Their baby back ribs are cut to share and chargrilled on each side for that special char taste as they fall off the bone.

For the meal choices, Jeff pointed to the “Big ol’ plates of stuff” for David. The Rib Combo Platter did the trick for David, with their Kansas City baby back ribs braised until tender and finished on the grill with their traditional sauce and cooked to perfection. David enjoyed the ribs with their homemade grilled pork sausage link and 4 smoked jumbo marinated chicken wings. The Southwestern Barbecue Chicken salad was Jennifer’s delight, with romaine and red lettuces, homemade corn and black bean salsa, fresh-made guacamole, cheddar and jack cheese, Roma tomatoes, jalapeños, topped with juicy pulled chicken and served with chipotle ranch. Jennifer also raved about the creamy macaroni and cheese, fried okra, and grilled sauerkraut.



A few other customer favorites were their Smoked Barbecue Sliders, Brunswick Stew, Smoked Pork sandwich, ‘Cue slaw and, Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole with toasted marshmallows.

FAVORITE BABY_BACK BBQ RIBS - Tam's Tupelo (Buford Hwy.)



Described as “Cajun meets Memphis,” Tam’s Tupelo took us by surprise with their tasty barbecue varieties. While Cajun is not typically paired with barbecue, this fusion offers unique flavors that has deemed Tam’s Tupelo a barbecue location to follow.

For lunch, David and fellow foodie, Caroline Howell, enjoyed the Pulled Pork Shoulder, Pulled Chicken, and Baby Back Ribs. The pulled pork and chicken were tender and flavorful and paired well with the bacon topped mac n’ cheese, and glazed brussels sprouts.

The Baby Back Ribs were picture perfect and stood out with their unique flavor and fall off the bone tenderness. Crafted by chef Michael Hadzmihalis, these ribs are prepared with a Cajun rub, and finished on an open flame, which mixes perfectly with the sweet and tangy barbecue sauce.

Tam’s Tupelo offers both dine-in and curbside take-away, perfect for your pandemic needs. They pride themselves on southern cuisine and hospitality by offering wonderful Cajun flavors in a relaxed environment.



