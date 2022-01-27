5 upcoming events you don't want to miss: Jan. 29-Feb. 15

As the first month of 2022 comes to an end, the events happening in Forsyth County continue. Here are some events you can attend with friends and family to make long-lasting memories.
From Def Leppard tunes to a drag show to learning about Black history, there's a little bit of something for everyone.
Def Leppard tribute band
Love Def Leppard but can't score tix to their concert? Check out Excitable, a Def Leppard tribute band, as they put on a high-energy show that you won't want to miss.
Price: $99 for a VIP table for four, $20 for general admission;
When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29;
Where: Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub, 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming;
For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.
Wag-A-Long Wednesdays
Bring your furry friend to NoFo Brew Co. and get $1 off your first pint. Make some neat memories chilling with friends, pups and of course, a refreshing pint.
When: 5-9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2;
Where: NoFo Brew Co., 6150 Ga. Hwy 400, Cumming;
For more information about this event, click here.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
Dance the night away at a dress-up affair with refreshments and precious memories that you and your daughter will cherish forever.
Price: $10;
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4;
Where: Canvas Christian Church, 3560 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming;
For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.
Storytelling and Oral History in Black Culture
Join professional storyteller, Josie Bailey, to learn about storytelling and oral history in Black culture. Josie will share traditional stories, stories of important Black figures in history, and discuss the importance and history of storytelling in the Black community.
This program is designed for adults, but elementary-aged children and teens are welcome to attend.
When: 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5;
Where: Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road, Cumming;
For more information about this event, click here.
The Punk & Poet present Drag Night
The Punk & Poet Cut and Color Co. has assembled a team of ten fabulous Queens ready to slay the house down. You won't want to miss Forsyth County's very first drag show.
Price: $15 for general admission;
When: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15;
Where: Rosati's Pizza Sports Pub, 415 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming;
For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.