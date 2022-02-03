6 unique gifts for that special someone

Pick up a hand-crafted gift basket carefully put together by Three Basketeers, a local non-profit that "showcases the Special Gifts of adults with developmental disabilities." Three Basketeers is offering its newest basket, a Sips and Sweets Valentine's Basket that includes stemless, monogrammed wine glasses, chocolate hearts, coffee or hot chocolate and more for you and your other half to share.

To order a basket or check out Three Basketeer's other products, click here.

Contact: 770-322-4824, visit the website, ot Facebook

Location: 101 Meadow Drive, Suite 2T Cumming, GA 30040