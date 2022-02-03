6 unique gifts for that special someone

Struggling to find a unique gift for your sweetie this Valentine's Day?
Check out some of these places in Forsyth County where you can find hand-crafted gifts made with love.
Three Basketeers
Pick up a hand-crafted gift basket carefully put together by Three Basketeers, a local non-profit that "showcases the Special Gifts of adults with developmental disabilities." Three Basketeers is offering its newest basket, a Sips and Sweets Valentine's Basket that includes stemless, monogrammed wine glasses, chocolate hearts, coffee or hot chocolate and more for you and your other half to share.
To order a basket or check out Three Basketeer's other products, click here.
Contact: 770-322-4824, visit the website, ot Facebook
Location: 101 Meadow Drive, Suite 2T Cumming, GA 30040
NoFo Brew Co.
If your boo is feeling the effects of winter, stop by NoFo Brew Co. & Distillery to pick up a beanie to help keep their melon warm. Or, if your special someone this year has four legs instead of two, you can always grab a NoFo pup bandana.
To check out more of NoFo's merch, click here.
Contact: 678-771-8116, visit the website, or Facebook
Location: 6150 Ga. Hwy 400, Suite A/B Cumming, GA 30028
Lily Rose Co.
For your partner that prefers luxuriating in baths with soft scents, Lily Rose Co. offers a wide variety of hand-made soaps, bath bombs, candles and more.
Not sure if your S.O. prefers vanilla over citrus? No worries, Lily Rose Co. offers gift cards, too.
To find the perfect gift and learn more about Lily Rose Co., click here.
Contact: 877-355-2558, visit the website, or Facebook
Legends Distillery
For the bourbon or vodka enthusiast in your life, pick up a bottle of award-winning liquor at Legends Distillery. Products include:
- Legends 80 Vodka;
- 87 Bourbon;
- 100 Bourbon;
- 115 Wheated Bourbon;
- And 122 Proof Single Barrel Bourbon (only available for purchase at the distillery).
For more information about Legends Distillery or to check out other products, click here.
Contact: 470-695-7926, visit them on Facebook
Location: 210 Industrial Park Drive Cumming, GA 30040
World's Best Adventures
Try a hiking adventure with your Valentine this year. One of these day hikes in North Georgia will work for any couple, no matter age or skill level.
For more articles on backpacking and hiking, and to learn about the services World's Best Adventures offers, visit them at worldsbestadventures.com.
Contact: 770-535-6323, visit them on Facebook.
Pine + Pigment
For the crafty datemate, check out Pine + Pigment for local goodies made by Forsyth County artists such as:
- Simple Life Ceramics;
- Beeloved Art;
- 4 Daughters Skincare;
- And Buckle Up Designs.
To find the perfect handmade present, click here.
Contact: 470-252-8006, visit them on Facebook.
Location: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming.