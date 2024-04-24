By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
What grocery store might be coming to this growing area of south Forsyth?
04242024GROCERY STORE
Location map of where a proposed commercial development may be built at the corner of McFarland Parkway and Union Hill Road. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
In addition to the grocery store planned at Halcyon, another grocer is under contract for a proposed commercial development in south Forsyth County.