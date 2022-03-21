Hazardous waste recycling event set for April 9th at Cumming Fairgrounds

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful is partnering with the Forsyth County Recycling and Solid Waste Department and the City of Cumming for the Household Hazardous Waste Recycling and Disposal event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9th, at the Cumming Fairgrounds parking lot No. 3.
Items that will be accepted include corrosive, ignitable, toxic and/or reactive household hazardous waste such as paints, cleaners, oils, fuels, batteries, fluorescent or HID light bulbs, herbicides, pesticides and more, according to a news release. Items that will not be accepted include medical waste, needles, ammunition, explosives, pharmaceuticals, and non-hazardous items.
A full list of accepted materials and more details on the event can be found by clicking here, emailing KFCB@forsythco.com or calling (770) 205-4573.
Online pre-registration is required for participation. Registration for Forsyth County residents is now open. Click here to register. Availability is on a first come, first served basis until the maximum number of materials or vehicles are registered for participation.
“We are always excited to provide our residents with a chance to get rid of their clutter in a convenient way,” said Tammy Wright, Forsyth County Environmental Program manager. “Things that people use every day, such as cleaning supplies and paint, can be hazardous not only to people but the environment if not disposed of properly.”
There is no charge for dropping off household hazardous waste during the event. A $5 donation is requested to help support Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, a 501c3 nonprofit organization
The Cumming Fairgrounds parking lot No. 3 is at 235 Castleberry Rd., Cumming.