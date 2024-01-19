Catch up here on FCN's reporting on The Gathering at South Forsyth New digital renderings of The Gathering at South Forsyth - photo by For the FCN A roundup of Forsyth County News' coverage of the proposed project. Latest Here’s the new plan for an office park by Vickery Village in west Forsyth Here’s where a new mixed-use development will be built in Forsyth County Where a microbrewery has been approved in Forsyth County Trader Joe’s confirms new store in Alpharetta. Will it be built at Halcyon?