Church leaders honor scholarship recipients, descendants of victims to 1912 racial cleansing in Forsyth County

But before inviting the recipients to the stage, Snead spoke to the crowd of families and community leaders about Forsyth County’s history and how it inspired him to start the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship.

Snead said he and his family moved to the county in the 1980s without knowing much about its racial history.

Durwood Snead tells the crowd about Forsyth County's difficult history with race and what triggered the 1912 racial cleansing. Learning this history for himself is what inspired him to help created the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship. - photo by Sabrina Kerns “I heard comments over the years about this county having very few Black people in it, and some people lamented that fact and other people, to my shame, celebrated that fact,” Snead said. “But it wasn’t until February of last year that I really started researching what happened in this county and learned more about it.”

By reading books like “Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America” by Patrick Phillips, Snead said he learned more about the events that took place in Forsyth County 110 years ago.

He said it began when an 18-year-old girl named Mae Crow was found battered and beaten near Oscarville, a town in Forsyth County. The following day, several Black residents who had lived on her street were arrested for the crime.

One of those residents was Robert Edwards, and during his first night in the county’s jail, a mob of angry citizens broke in and pulled him out of his cell, killed him and hanged his body from a telephone poll in downtown Cumming.

After the incident, three others were arrested, and two Black residents were convicted of the crime — Ernest Knox and Oscar Daniel. Both were hanged publicly in October 1912.

Snead said that some argue today that Mae Crow’s killers were never actually found, and he believes that the community may never know what happened to her.

“But what happened after that is indisputable,” Snead said. “Because in the 1910 census, there were 1,098 Black people in Forsyth County. Two years later, we surmised there were more than that, a little more than 1,100. But every single one of those people were expelled from this county.”

Following the incident, a mob went to the homes of Black families in the county, threatening violence and burning property. Most of the Black population was forced to flee.

Learning this, Snead gathered a group of 12 other local pastors to ask how they could create something tangible to help honor the victims of the racial cleansing and share the history of what happened over 100 years ago.

Snead said the idea of the Forsyth Descendants Scholarship was born.

“None of us were alive in 1912, and none of us were responsible directly for any of these events that occurred,” Snead said. “And while we’re not responsible for the sins of our ancestors, we feel that we all have a responsibility for the future of our children. And that’s what we’re really excited about here today.”