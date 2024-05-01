By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
District 4 County Commission candidates discuss the future of north Forsyth during debate
District 4 Forsyth County Commission candidates Brian Estes (left) and Mendy Moore (right) during a debate hosted by the Forsyth County GOP on April 25. - photo by Daniel Dotson
In the wake of District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills’ decision not to seek reelection in 2024, Forsyth County Commission candidates Brian Estes and Mendy Moore faced off in a recent debate to explain why they believe they should be elected to the office.