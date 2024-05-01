In the wake of District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills’ decision not to seek reelection in 2024, Forsyth County Commission candidates Brian Estes and Mendy Moore faced off in a recent debate to explain why they believe they should be elected to the office.
District 4 County Commission candidates discuss the future of north Forsyth during debate
Latest
-
District 3 school board candidates discuss transgender students, school choice at GOP debate
-
Republican candidates for District 5 Commissioner face off in debate on how to grow Forsyth County
-
District 2 Commissioner candidates disagree on county administration and mental health buildings
-
Advanced voting now happening in Forsyth County. Here’s what you need to know for the 2024 General Primary Election