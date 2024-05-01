Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 candidates Tom Cleveland and Dorian Usherwood gave their takes on hot button issues like school choice and transgender student bathroom bans during a recent debate hosted by the Forsyth County GOP.
District 3 school board candidates discuss transgender students, school choice at GOP debate
