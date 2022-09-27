By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Here’s 8 places you can go to get a fall fix
Photo by Jasmine Coro, Unsplash.

Temperatures are dropping alongside red and brown leaves, and it’s time to break out the jean jackets, marshmallows for roasting and pumpkin-carving tools.

It’s fall, y’all, so here’s some activities in and around Forsyth County you and your friends and family can enjoy.

Bottoms Tree Farm

Bottoms Tree Farm will be hosting a myriad of fall activities this year including a five-acre corn maze. Photo courtesy Bottoms Tree Farm.

Make your way through a five-acre corn maze, pick out some perfect pumpkins and eat yummy autumnal treats at Bottoms Tree Farm this fall.

Price: $12 per person. Children 4 and under are free.

When: 3-8 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 29.

Where: 5880 John Burruss Road, Cumming

Contact: 706-429-3173; www.bottomstreefarm.com

Henderson's Lakeside Farm

Stop by Henderson's Lakeside Farm for photo and sunflower u-pick opportunities.

Stop by for photos in a bright field of sunflowers at this farm by the lake. U-pick opportunities for sunflowers and pumpkins will be available as well.

Price: $25 parking fee to explore trails and take photos; $1 for each U-pick stem; $10 for an all-you-can-pick cup.

When: 3-8 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays; 1-7 p.m., Sundays. Opening on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Where: 3040 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming

Contact: 612-396-7165; www.hendersonslakesidefarm.com

Warbington Farms

Photo courtesy of Warbington Farms.

Wander through a corn maze after strolling through a pumpkin-lined patch at Warbington Farms. The farm also offers a fun park for the kids and hayrides.

Price: Call 770-889-1515 for pricing and season pass availability.

When: Visit www.warbingtonfarms.com/fall-season for hours through Nov. 5.

Where: 5555 Crow Road, Cumming

Contact: 770-889-1515; www.warbingtonfarms.com

Kinsey Family Farm

Kinsey Family Farm was among the farms that received a conditional-use permit in November for the purposes of agritourism. - photo by By Scott Rogers

Pick up the perfect pumpkins and other gourds to make fantastic fall flavors at Kinsey Family Farm.

Price: Call 770-887-6028 for pricing.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Open from Oct. 1-31.

Where: 7170 Jot-Em Down Road, Gainesville

Contact: 770-887-6028; www.kinseyfamilyfarm.com

House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction

The House of Four Scythes haunted attraction opens Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Cumming Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

Get spooked at Forsyth County’s very own haunted house. Get lost inside the mansion and Clown Town if you dare.

Price: $20-25 per person. Tickets are separate from fair admission/ride tickets.

When: Visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com for hours through Oct. 29.

Where: Horton Hall at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235Castleberry Road, Cumming

Contact: 678-341-0920; www.fourscytheshaunt.com

Cumming Country Fair Festival

The fair is back this year for more fall nights filled with rides, funnel cakes and memories with friends and family.

Info: Visit www.cummingfair.squarespace.com/cumming-country-fair-festival-2 for hours from Oct. 6-16 and pricing/admission specials.

Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming

Contact: www.cummingfair.squarespace.com

Uncle Shucks Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Uncle Shuck's. Photo by Erica Jones.

Everything fall can be found at Uncle Shucks: a 15-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, corn canyon and bonfires.

Info: Open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Visit www.unclechucks.com/hours-rates/ for more information about pricing.

Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville

Contact: 770-772-6223; www.uncleshucks.com

Burt’s Pumpkin Farm

Photo courtesy of Burts Pumpkin Farm.

Get lost in a sea of orange, surrounded by pumpkins at Burt’s Pumpkin Farm.

Price: Admission is free. Hayride tickets are $6 per person with children age 2 and under free.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily in October.

Where: 5 Burt’s Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville

Contact: 706-265-3701; www.shopburtsfarm.com