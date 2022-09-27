Here’s 8 places you can go to get a fall fix

Temperatures are dropping alongside red and brown leaves, and it’s time to break out the jean jackets, marshmallows for roasting and pumpkin-carving tools.
It’s fall, y’all, so here’s some activities in and around Forsyth County you and your friends and family can enjoy.
Bottoms Tree Farm
Make your way through a five-acre corn maze, pick out some perfect pumpkins and eat yummy autumnal treats at Bottoms Tree Farm this fall.
Price: $12 per person. Children 4 and under are free.
When: 3-8 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 29.
Where: 5880 John Burruss Road, Cumming
Contact: 706-429-3173; www.bottomstreefarm.com
Henderson's Lakeside Farm
Stop by for photos in a bright field of sunflowers at this farm by the lake. U-pick opportunities for sunflowers and pumpkins will be available as well.
Price: $25 parking fee to explore trails and take photos; $1 for each U-pick stem; $10 for an all-you-can-pick cup.
When: 3-8 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays; 1-7 p.m., Sundays. Opening on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Where: 3040 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming
Contact: 612-396-7165; www.hendersonslakesidefarm.com
Warbington Farms
Wander through a corn maze after strolling through a pumpkin-lined patch at Warbington Farms. The farm also offers a fun park for the kids and hayrides.
Price: Call 770-889-1515 for pricing and season pass availability.
When: Visit www.warbingtonfarms.com/fall-season for hours through Nov. 5.
Where: 5555 Crow Road, Cumming
Contact: 770-889-1515; www.warbingtonfarms.com
Kinsey Family Farm
Pick up the perfect pumpkins and other gourds to make fantastic fall flavors at Kinsey Family Farm.
Price: Call 770-887-6028 for pricing.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Open from Oct. 1-31.
Where: 7170 Jot-Em Down Road, Gainesville
Contact: 770-887-6028; www.kinseyfamilyfarm.com
House of Four Scythes Haunted Attraction
Get spooked at Forsyth County’s very own haunted house. Get lost inside the mansion and Clown Town if you dare.
Price: $20-25 per person. Tickets are separate from fair admission/ride tickets.
When: Visit www.fourscytheshaunt.com for hours through Oct. 29.
Where: Horton Hall at the Cumming Fairgrounds, 235Castleberry Road, Cumming
Contact: 678-341-0920; www.fourscytheshaunt.com
Cumming Country Fair Festival
The fair is back this year for more fall nights filled with rides, funnel cakes and memories with friends and family.
Info: Visit www.cummingfair.squarespace.com/cumming-country-fair-festival-2 for hours from Oct. 6-16 and pricing/admission specials.
Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
Contact: www.cummingfair.squarespace.com
Uncle Shucks Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Everything fall can be found at Uncle Shucks: a 15-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, corn canyon and bonfires.
Info: Open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Visit www.unclechucks.com/hours-rates/ for more information about pricing.
Where: 125 Bannister Road, Dawsonville
Contact: 770-772-6223; www.uncleshucks.com
Burt’s Pumpkin Farm
Get lost in a sea of orange, surrounded by pumpkins at Burt’s Pumpkin Farm.
Price: Admission is free. Hayride tickets are $6 per person with children age 2 and under free.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily in October.
Where: 5 Burt’s Pumpkin Farm Road, Dawsonville
Contact: 706-265-3701; www.shopburtsfarm.com