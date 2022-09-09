Here’s how you can get healthy and support school employees

Signups are open for students, teachers and the rest of the community for a fitness challenge to benefit teachers and parapros wanting to advance their careers.
In October, the Forsyth County Education Foundation will host the Dr. Jim and Peggie Morrow iChallenge fitness competition Oct. 3-31, where participants will log walks, runs, bike rides, hikes and other fitness activities for a chance for prizes. Registration for the event is open until Monday, Oct. 3.
Funds raised during the challenge will go toward staff scholarships for paraprofessionals and teachers who wish to advance their careers.
“What an exciting time to have Dr. Jim and Peggie Morrow iChallenge move under the Forsyth County Education Foundation,” Michael Barron, chair of the FCEF governing board, said in a statement. “The iChallenge presents such a great opportunity for FCEF as it brings both community and fitness together for a tremendous cause. The iChallenge funds that are raised will go to fill a large void to help paraprofessionals (teacher assistants) advance to a teaching position and teachers advance to a school counselor role.
“Over the 28 days, the iChallenge will raise funds for those two much-needed scholarships for current FCS employees! Let's all get out into the community to walk, run, bike, and/or do any other fitness activities. Do not forget to create a little friendly competition among your neighbors! See you outside!”
The first 1,700 participants will receive a custom cooling headband, and other prizes include:
- One annual traveling trophy for the school that has the greatest median time;
- The school leader of the winning school will receive a $150 classroom grant;
- The individual with the most minutes at the winning school will receive a $150 gift card;
- The individual with the most minutes overall will receive a $300 gift card;
- All participants will receive a certificate.
The iChallenge is named in honor of Jim and Peggie Morrow, who began the competition in 2020 as part of the Forsyth County BYOT, or Bring Your Own Technology, Benefit.
After being operated by the Morrows for nine years, the BYOT Benefit was transferred to the FCEF in February.
Registration is $10 for students and $20 for adults, and all registrations are tax deductible.
To register or for more information, go to https://www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/Page/55487.