Here’s how you can get healthy and support school employees

Signups are open for students, teachers and the rest of the community for a fitness challenge to benefit teachers and parapros wanting to advance their careers.

In October, the Forsyth County Education Foundation will host the Dr. Jim and Peggie Morrow iChallenge fitness competition Oct. 3-31, where participants will log walks, runs, bike rides, hikes and other fitness activities for a chance for prizes. Registration for the event is open until Monday, Oct. 3.