Local cancer survivors, caregivers to be honored at Relay for Life event

Local cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the celebratory first lap at the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Forsyth County event on April 23, at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

The Survivors Lap will begin at noon. The event will include a Survivor luncheon provided by the presenting sponsor, Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Registration for Survivors will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Survivor Lap will be during opening ceremonies at noon and the lunch will follow under the Northside Hospital Forsyth tent.

Anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers are encouraged to join the celebration. As the survivors walk, other participants will cheer them on in a demonstration of support and celebration.

The Relay for Life of Forsyth County is a community event where teams and individuals come together to honor, celebrate, and raise funds and awareness to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Money raised will help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.



