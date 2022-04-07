Local cancer survivors, caregivers to be honored at Relay for Life event

Local cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the celebratory first lap at the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Forsyth County event on April 23, at the Cumming Fairgrounds.
The Survivors Lap will begin at noon. The event will include a Survivor luncheon provided by the presenting sponsor, Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Registration for Survivors will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Survivor Lap will be during opening ceremonies at noon and the lunch will follow under the Northside Hospital Forsyth tent.
Anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers are encouraged to join the celebration. As the survivors walk, other participants will cheer them on in a demonstration of support and celebration.
The Relay for Life of Forsyth County is a community event where teams and individuals come together to honor, celebrate, and raise funds and awareness to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.
Money raised will help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
“The event is open to the public and will offer entertainment, food and local vendors,” co-chair Pavica Brajinovic said.
Co-chair Tricia Kosten invites families to bring their children to enjoy the Kids Zone with games and activities.
“The Kids Zone is for our #GoldTogether efforts for childhood cancer. The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. with lots of family fun” Kosten said.
For more information how you can host a fundraiser, be a vendor, or be a sponsor, contact Rena Pendley at 770-988-5544 or rena.pendley@cancer.org.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and act for lifesaving change.
During Relay for Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver and would like to be part of the Relay for Life event, visit relayforlife.org/forsythcountyga or call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 and let them know you would like to attend the Forsyth County event.
The Cumming Fairgrounds is at 235 Castleberry Rd, Cumming, GA 30040.