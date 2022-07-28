Musical acts announced for Cumming Fair

Some well-known county music acts are headed to this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival.
Recently, fair officials have announced that this year’s performers will be Sawyer Brown on Friday, Oct. 7, Tyler Farr on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Joe Nichols on Thursday, Oct. 13. All concerts will begin at 8 p.m. and will have no fees other than admission to the fair.
“We are very excited to have the lineup we’re presenting this year. We feel all three shows will be well attended,” said Cumming Fairgrounds Administrator Tracy Helms.
Performing since 1981, Sawyer Brown has charted three No.1 country singles with ‘Step That Step,’ Some Girls Do’ and “Thank God for You.”
Farr has his own No. 1 country hit with 2015’s ‘A Guy Walks into a Bar,’ along with other well-known songs ‘like ‘Redneck Crazy’ and ‘Whiskey in My Water.’
Nichols also has several No. 1 songs, including ‘Brokenheartsville,’ ‘Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,’ ‘Gimmie That Girl,’ ‘Sunny and 75’ and ‘Yeah.’
Helms said concerts at the fairgrounds are one of the most anticipated events at the fair.
“The concerts are full of excitement, and the entertainers bring a lot of energy which helps motivate the crowd,” he said. “Everyone has a good time.”
Over the years, the Cumming Fair has hosted many of county music’s most well-known acts, including the Charlie Daniels Band, Colt Ford and Trace Adkins.
This year’s fair will be held Oct. 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds and will include annual mainstays like the Miss Cumming Fair pageant, daily specials, rides, food and other attractions.
For more information on the fair, go to www.CummingFair.net.