Musical acts announced for Cumming Fair

Some well-known county music acts are headed to this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival.

Recently, fair officials have announced that this year’s performers will be Sawyer Brown on Friday, Oct. 7, Tyler Farr on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Joe Nichols on Thursday, Oct. 13. All concerts will begin at 8 p.m. and will have no fees other than admission to the fair.

“We are very excited to have the lineup we’re presenting this year. We feel all three shows will be well attended,” said Cumming Fairgrounds Administrator Tracy Helms.