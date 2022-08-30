North Georgia Model Aviators to hold Extreme Flight air show

This September, an area remote control aviation group will once again host its annual “Extreme Fun Fest Airshow,” drawing in model aircraft pilots from across the state to showcase their skills and have fun flying together.



TJ Klise, president of the North Georgia Model Aviators, said that this year’s event will allow pilots of all skill levels to fly with and learn from one another at the club’s large model aircraft field in Dawson County.

“This year we’re doing something a little different; rather than focusing on the high-energy aerobatics exclusively we have opened it up to all types of flying, so there will be scale aircraft there, there will be things like gliders and beginners flying,” Klise said.

“We’ve got some of the best pilots in the United States planning to attend this and those guys will be available to help some of the new guys who may need some help or just haven’t been out flying in a while and would like somebody to look over their shoulder.”

The event will also feature a training airplane with a “buddy box system,” allowing observers and spectators to take introductory flights themselves, he added.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, and the club has tons of fun planned for both those flying and those watching, Klise said.

“We’ll have some really great flying exhibitions on both Friday and Saturday; we’re expecting 40 registered pilots from all over the state of Georgia, some from Tennessee, maybe even a few from Alabama,” Klise said.

“We’re planning on opening the gates Thursday afternoon at 4:30 for early arrivals or folks who are traveling some distance and we’ll have camping on site, then we’ll start flying all day Friday, have night flying Friday night and fly all day Saturday and on Sunday.”



