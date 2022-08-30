North Georgia Model Aviators to hold Extreme Flight air show

This September, an area remote control aviation group will once again host its annual “Extreme Fun Fest Airshow,” drawing in model aircraft pilots from across the state to showcase their skills and have fun flying together.
TJ Klise, president of the North Georgia Model Aviators, said that this year’s event will allow pilots of all skill levels to fly with and learn from one another at the club’s large model aircraft field in Dawson County.
“This year we’re doing something a little different; rather than focusing on the high-energy aerobatics exclusively we have opened it up to all types of flying, so there will be scale aircraft there, there will be things like gliders and beginners flying,” Klise said.
“We’ve got some of the best pilots in the United States planning to attend this and those guys will be available to help some of the new guys who may need some help or just haven’t been out flying in a while and would like somebody to look over their shoulder.”
The event will also feature a training airplane with a “buddy box system,” allowing observers and spectators to take introductory flights themselves, he added.
The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, and the club has tons of fun planned for both those flying and those watching, Klise said.
“We’ll have some really great flying exhibitions on both Friday and Saturday; we’re expecting 40 registered pilots from all over the state of Georgia, some from Tennessee, maybe even a few from Alabama,” Klise said.
“We’re planning on opening the gates Thursday afternoon at 4:30 for early arrivals or folks who are traveling some distance and we’ll have camping on site, then we’ll start flying all day Friday, have night flying Friday night and fly all day Saturday and on Sunday.”
For pilots who are interested in flying during the event, the landing fee is $25. Those who pre-register by Sept. 5 will only have to pay $20, and pre-registered pilots will also receive ten free raffle tickets.
For those more interested in watching than in flying, entry to the event is free. A catered lunch and dinner will be available, and dry camping is also available on site.
The event will also feature a raffle, which will be a little different this year because spectators will also be allowed to purchase tickets.
“The raffle this year is available to spectators and onlookers as well as pilots and participants in the event, so you can walk up and get a raffle ticket and walk away with some cool flying prize that you can then come back and fly at the field,” Klise said.
The event is sponsored by Extreme Flight RC and Horizon Hobby, both of which have contributed prizes to the raffle. Raffle tickets are just $1 each.
According to Klise, the event is guaranteed to be a blast for pilots of any skill level and for spectators too.
“Spectators are welcome, guests are welcome, if there are people that have always wanted to see what radio control aviation was all about this would be a good time to do that,” Klise said. “We’re happy to help introduce folks to the flying club and what we’re all about; we’re always looking for new membership and now is a great time to do that. Everyone is welcome; come see us for a relaxing day of fun, flying and excitement.”
The NGMA field is at 553 Geirrein Road in Dawsonville. For more information or to register as a pilot for the event, visit the NGMA website at www.ngmarc.org. For any additional questions, go to the NGMA Facebook page or reach out to Klise by email at ngmaboard@gmail.com.
This article was originally posted by the Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.