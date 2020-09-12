Parents, local leaders hold discussion on suicide and mental health

Daniel Dudgeon attempted suicide during the height of lockdowns in Georgia from the COVID-19 pandemic, so his parents Mike and Lori could not visit him in the hospital or have visitors at their home.

Instead, the Dudgeons received a flood of phone calls from others who had been impacted by suicide.

“It was like being surrounded by these people who just came out of the woodwork,” Mike Dudgeon said, “but nobody was talking about it.”

On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council hosted “Let’s Talk Openly About Suicide,” a panel discussion with local leaders held at Mountain Lake Church and streamed online to the community.

Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills served as the meeting’s moderator and the panel was made up of Dudgeon, a former state representative; John Trautwein with the Will to Live Foundation; District 9 state Rep. Kevin Tanner; Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman; and Nathan Castleberry, associate pastor of Mountain Lake Church.

Mills said parents who have lost children to suicide are told not to dwell too much on the ‘why’ of losing their loved one but that the community should still look into what causes members of the community, especially younger people, to contemplate suicide.

“If we keep saying ‘well we can’t do anything about it, we can’t fix it,’ then how is the problem ever going to get better?” Mills said.

Dudgeon and Trautwein were unique among the panelists as both have lost sons to suicide.

Dudgeon, who serves as policy director for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s office and preciously a state lawmaker representing south Forsyth County, lost Daniel, a 20-year-old University of Georgia student, in April.

After Daniel had spent the night before doing a jigsaw puzzle with his parents, playing pool and working on a group assignment with his classmates, Dudgeon said his family was blindsided when they were called at 5 a.m. and told Daniel was at North Fulton Hospital in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head.

“It’s impossible to say how devastating that was,” Dudgeon said, “and how incredibly difficult that journey that I’m still on and my wife and my other boys and many other of Daniel's friend group.”

Dudgeon and his wife, Lori, started documenting Daniel’s condition on Caring Bridge, a public, online journal, page giving updates on Daniel’s condition, his surgeries and procedures, what the family was hearing from doctors and experts and ultimately Daniel’s death and decided to be open and honest about what the family was going through.

Dudgeon said an anonymous survey recently published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 25% of Americans ages 16-25 had seriously considered in recent months, and he worried that stress from the pandemic could make that number worse.

“Now, COVID has spiked that number up quite a bit because it has caused a massive mental health crisis across the country,” he said. “So, the people out there watching this, again, who are like John and I of thinking, ‘Oh yeah, it’s not going to happen,’ one in four young people thought about it this spring? That’s a lot of people, and those people need to be reached.”

Following Daniel’s death, the family set up a GoFundMe drive that quickly raised $50,000, with another $50,000 being raised in the following months to go toward depression research through theD3 Research Foundation in Daniel’s memory.

“My hope is that maybe I’ll be able to raise some money and give to some young professor somewhere who’s got a wild idea that might be a little bit out of the mainstream that turns out to be a revolutionary new way that we can help these people,” Dudgeon said.