Plunge into 2022 with this polar event at Lake Lanier

Say goodbye to 2021 and dive into the new year at the 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge.



Hosted by the Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club, the tradition kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1 at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.

According to Jim O’Dell, executive director of the Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club, the club is ready to host the plunge once again as many local residents are eager to leave the old year behind.

“It’s just one of those crazy things, a bucket list type event that people will do once and sometimes get hooked,” he said.

This New Year’s Day, the traditional plunge is back after converting to a Polar Bear Swim in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, participants will once again be able to line up on the park’s docks to dive into the likely frigid waters of Lake Lanier at noon.



