These free concerts are coming to the Cumming City Center

Cumming City Center has partnered with Four Carsons Entertainment to bring a diverse list of music and entertainment acts to the Lou Sobh Amphitheater throughout 2023.
All shows have free admission and free parking. Outside food is permitted, but coolers, cans, bottles, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed.
Mike Veal Band
- Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
- Featuring iconic blues, rock, and funk music (The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, and Steely Dan )
A-Town A-List
- Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
- Songs from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Black-Eyed Peas, Rascal Flatts, and Stevie Wonder.
Members Only
- Saturday, Jun 24, at 7 p.m.
- The Atlanta-based party band with a focus on ‘80s and ‘90s dance music (Toto, Tears for Fears, Backstreet Boys, Whitney Houston, and Def Leppard)
A1A
- Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m.
- Jimmy Buffett tribute show
The Bourbon Brothers Band
- Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m.
- Crooning classics of the Great American Songbook (Frank Sinatra and other artists from the 1950s)
Andrew Stanley
- Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m.
- Comedian known for clean, observational comedy
Interstellar Echoes
- Saturday, September 9, at 7 p.m.
- Pink Floyd tribute band