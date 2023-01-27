WATCH: Forsyth County News honors 2023 Best of Forsyth winners

For the ninth year, Forsyth County’s favorite businesses were honored as the best in the county.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Forsyth County News hosted the 2023 Best of Forsyth ceremony at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, where business owners in 310 categories were celebrated after being nominated and voted on by members of the community.

“The Forsyth County News was thrilled to see so many businesses come out and be recognized at this year’s event,” said Metro Market Media Group Publisher Stephanie Woody. “There were many businesses that had won several times in the past, but there were also a lot of first-time winners this year, which is great to see. It is an honor for us to be able to put this event on for the ninth year in a row, and we appreciate all of the sponsors and participants who make it possible year after year.”

