WATCH: Forsyth County News honors 2023 Best of Forsyth winners

For the ninth year, Forsyth County’s favorite businesses were honored as the best in the county.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Forsyth County News hosted the 2023 Best of Forsyth ceremony at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, where business owners in 310 categories were celebrated after being nominated and voted on by members of the community.
“The Forsyth County News was thrilled to see so many businesses come out and be recognized at this year’s event,” said Metro Market Media Group Publisher Stephanie Woody. “There were many businesses that had won several times in the past, but there were also a lot of first-time winners this year, which is great to see. It is an honor for us to be able to put this event on for the ninth year in a row, and we appreciate all of the sponsors and participants who make it possible year after year.”
In total, this year’s competition included 2,000 business nominations, 14,500 nominations and 336,000 votes from the community to select the winners.
“I see a lot of familiar faces, but I also see a lot of first-time winners, and we’re glad that you’re here to celebrate with us,” Sales Manager Tim Anderson told the crowd on Thursday. “The businesses represented in this room tonight are standouts in our community.”
The evening’s presenting sponsor, Beaver Toyota of Cumming, came away from the ceremony with four awards: Best Off Road Dealership, Best Dealer Service Department, Best Place to Work and Best Used Car Dealership.“Beaver Toyota is especially appreciative for winning four categories in the Best of Forsyth event,” said Cheryl McFadden, Beaver Toyota’s director of marketing and community engagement, “but the true heroes are our team members who show up every day and give their all! For that, we are grateful and blessed.”
FCN honored the inaugural Best of Forsyth winners in 2015, and next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the awards.
For a list of winners and more information, go to forsythnews.secondstreetapp.com/The-Best-of-Forsyth-2023/