Where to go for trunk-or-treating this Halloween

Since its debut to the Halloween world in 2010, trunk-or-treating has been popular with families around the nation and especially in Forsyth County.
Here’s where you can take your costume-clad kiddos this spooky season to trunk-or-treat.
Saturday, Oct. 22
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Road, Cumming
Other information: A fall pop-up market will be running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the Forsyth County Fire Department trunk or treating event and American Cancer Society Illuminating Life Lantern Parade to follow at 6 p.m.
When: 2-8 p.m.
Where: Ace Hardware Hammonds, 4715 Hammonds Industrial Drive, Cumming
Other information: Trunk or treating will begin at 6 p.m. Other fall activities such as pumpkin carving and pumpkin painting will be available.
When: 3-8 p.m.
Where: Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 7900 Mt. Tabor Road, Cumming
Other information: Trunk or treating will begin at 6 p.m. Barbecue will begin at 4 p.m. Singing, games, cotton candy and snow cones will also be available.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Freedom Mill, 2730 Spot Road, Cumming
Other information: Crafts, live music, arcade games and axe throwing will be available. Buy a $20 game card for the arcade to receive 50 free bonus credits.
Thursday, Oct. 27
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Keller Williams Community Partners, 540 Lake Center Parkway, Cumming
Other information: Costumes are encouraged. Drinks, a fall photo booth and yard games will be available.
Friday, Oct. 28
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: The Collection at Forsyth, 410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
Other information: Trick or treating will begin at 4:45 p.m. The costume contest will begin at 5:45 p.m. Face painting, live music and local vendors will also be available.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cumming Martial Arta, 5890 Bethelview Road, Cumming
Other information: Custom carnival-style games will be available in the dojo, and kids will be able to win candy and prizes.
Saturday, Oct. 29
When: 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Vision Baptist Church, 355 Windy Hill Drive, Alpharetta
Other information: This event is for those ages 2-10 and is free. Live music, games and candy will be provided.
Sunday, Oct. 30
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3140 Pleasant Grove Road, Cumming
Other information: Hayrides will begin around 4:15 p.m. Snacks and treats will be provided.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Christ Community Church, 5455 Campground Road, Cumming
Other information: Games, a costume contest and food trucks will be available.