Let the holiday celebrations begin, support local causes

Chanukah at Halcyon

Co-hosted by Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad Forsyth at 5 p.m., Dec. 10, the entire community is invited as Halcyon lights the first candle on the menorah, celebrating the first night of the eight-day Jewish celebration. Enjoy latkes, donuts, coffee, kids’ entertainment, singing and more.





Santa Paws

Bring your pups for photos with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 1-5 p.m. For a $20 donation to Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, guests and their dogs can enjoy treats and giveaways from local shops and restaurants.

After the photos, sip on free Puppuccinos from Cherry Street Brewpub or stop by a pet specialty store to pick out a present for your four-legged best friend.

To register for your photo sitting, visit fb.me/e/1H2BRUhoG.





Second Annual Ugly Christmas Bar Crawl with the Grinch

Dust off those ugly Christmas sweaters and toast the holiday season with Christmas-inspired cocktails and seasonal beers. Locals can enjoy some free holiday swag and sample holiday-inspired libations from Halcyon’s participating bars and restaurants from 6-10 p.m., Dec. 17.

Meet and mingle with The Grinch as he selects the winners of the tackiest holiday sweater to receive a $50 gift card from a Halcyon restaurant. A limited number of tickets are available to accommodate social distancing, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Mentor Me North Georgia.