New director of operations joining the Place of Forsyth team

The Place of Forsyth announced the hiring of a new Director of Operations, Doug Wilson, on Thursday, Jan. 21. Wilson joins the Place after working 30 years in the marketing and advertising industry, focusing on finance and operations.

“As we continue to grow and develop to better serve this community, we are excited to have Doug’s expertise to help us operate more effectively and efficiently,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO of the Place.

Wilson recently served as the CFO and COO of Grizzard Communications Group, Inc., and the Place is excited to continue its mission of assisting Forsyth County with essential needs with Wilson joining the team.

The Place of Forsyth has been serving Forsyth County residents for over 45 years with the motto, “Where every person, dollar, and hour has a purpose.” To learn more about the Place of Forsyth or to get involved, please visit www.theplaceofforsyth.org.