The Place of Forsyth offering virtual parenting classes

Fulfilling its mission to assist Forsyth County area residents with essential needs to become self-sustaining, The Place of Forsyth is offering virtual parenting classes. Based on the “Love & Logic” curriculum, parents will learn how to practice discipline without losing love and respect for their children.

“The pandemic has brought about many stresses, not the least of which is family stress. It is important that as parents we remain focused on one of our greatest purposes — parenting. We want parents to know there are tools and tips that may be helpful for them as we continue to whether the pandemic,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO of The Place.

The three-class seminar will begin Wednesday, Feb. 24, and continue March 3 and March 10. Classes will be from 6-8 p.m. and will be held on Zoom. To help cover the cost of materials, the registration fee is $10 per person. For more information, email lynn@theplaceofforsyth.org.



