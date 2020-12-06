Upcoming fundraisers planned to support The Place of Forsyth include shopping and magic

In an effort to give back to the community and help The Place of Forsyth County reach its year-end fundraising goals, two companies have partnered with the organization to provide socially distant fundraisers that also provide a means for gift giving this holiday season.



Kendra Scott at the Avalon will be hosting a “Kendra Gives Back” event on Dec. 11 and 12 where 20% of sales will benefit The Place of Forsyth. Shoppers can shop online both days using the coupon code GIVEBACK-0JZV.

For those who want to shop in person, on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m., shoppers can designate their purchase as part of the give-back event by telling the cashier they want to support The Place. For more information visit theplaceofforsythcounty.splashthat.com/.

The following week, on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 7-8 p.m., Snap Teck IT is sponsoring a virtual “Night of Magic, Comedy, and Madness” with illusionist Denny Corby. Tickets are $35 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Place of Forsyth.



