Upcoming fundraisers planned to support The Place of Forsyth include shopping and magic

In an effort to give back to the community and help The Place of Forsyth County reach its year-end fundraising goals, two companies have partnered with the organization to provide socially distant fundraisers that also provide a means for gift giving this holiday season.
Kendra Scott at the Avalon will be hosting a “Kendra Gives Back” event on Dec. 11 and 12 where 20% of sales will benefit The Place of Forsyth. Shoppers can shop online both days using the coupon code GIVEBACK-0JZV.
For those who want to shop in person, on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m., shoppers can designate their purchase as part of the give-back event by telling the cashier they want to support The Place. For more information visit theplaceofforsythcounty.splashthat.com/.
The following week, on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 7-8 p.m., Snap Teck IT is sponsoring a virtual “Night of Magic, Comedy, and Madness” with illusionist Denny Corby. Tickets are $35 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Place of Forsyth.
For this event, no masks or social distancing are required as you can participate from the comfort of your own home. In addition, Marie’s Italian Deli is providing meal options to make for an easy fun night at home for the family. Marie’s Italian Deli will donate 10% of sales to The Place. For more information, click here.
Since 1975, The Place of Forsyth has been dedicated to serving the most vulnerable in our community. After a tumultuous year and to prepare for the new year, the organization has set a goal of $350,000 for its year-end giving campaign that runs now through Dec. 31. For more information on the nonprofit visit www.theplaceofforsyth.org.
The Place of Forsyth — where every Person, Dollar, and Hour has a Purpose — has been faithfully serving the Forsyth County area for over 45 years. If you would like to get involved visit www.theplaceofforsyth.org.