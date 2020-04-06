400 Spaces: Marie's Italian Deli expands, renovates

See the full issue of the April 400 Life magazine here.

When the insurance company next door closed, Marie’s Italian Deli owner Karen Smith sprang into action.

Smith called the owner of the Tri-County Plaza, the retail center where Marie’s has served breakfast, lunch and dinner since October of 2012, to get the space. She had a plan to expand and reconfigure the restaurant.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while,” Smith said.

Smith and the Marie’s crew got to work putting its new space to good use.