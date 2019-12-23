Meet the man who’s bringing Caribbean flavor to Dawson County

With Caribbean flair in tow, the Dawsons are coming to Dawsonville.

Derrick Dawson and his family are set to open the first African-American owned Caribbean restaurant in Dawson County in early 2020.

“We are a Caribbean family out of Brooklyn,” Dawson said. “We moved here from New York City and we basically worked hard in the catering business to build up the concept of having a brick and mortar. And now that we have it, it’s our mission to make sure it’s successful.”

Dawson has been passionate about cooking Jamaican cuisine since he was a young boy in his mother’s kitchen, and now his passion is taking root in Dawson County as he plans to unveil Dawson Jerk City USA in the former Taco Bell inside the old Kroger shopping center on Ga. 400 and Hwy. 53.

“We just got into the fair business about three years ago and it’s been really a tremendous opportunity for us because we have so many people that came around and decided that you guys needed to be here or there,” said Dawson.

In fact, it was at the Cumming Fairgrounds earlier this year when the vision of Dawson’s first restaurant would begin to take shape with the encouragement from Margaret Looney, a member of the Rotary Club of Dawson County, who fell in love with the family’s cuisine. She introduced Dawson to what would become the future site of Dawson Jerk City USA.

“It was her blessing that brought us to this facility here,” Dawson said.



