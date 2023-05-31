Where to celebrate National Doughnut Day this week in Forsyth County

It looks like June will be off to a sweet start as National Doughnut Day is set to bring on an array of sprinkled, frosted or glazed treats this Friday.

Although doughnut shops and companies across the U.S. celebrate the sugary day each year on June 2, it may come as a surprise to some that the holiday was not created by a business.

Instead, the day recognizes The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies, a group of women who traveled near the front lines of World War I to bake and serve doughnuts to American soldiers. According to the nonprofit’s website, these women were successful back in 1917 in providing a small taste of home to soldiers overseas.

So, to recognize and celebrate the Donut Lassies once again, here are just a few places in Forsyth County where you can pick up a sweet treat on Friday: