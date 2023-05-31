Where to celebrate National Doughnut Day this week in Forsyth County

It looks like June will be off to a sweet start as National Doughnut Day is set to bring on an array of sprinkled, frosted or glazed treats this Friday.
Although doughnut shops and companies across the U.S. celebrate the sugary day each year on June 2, it may come as a surprise to some that the holiday was not created by a business.
Instead, the day recognizes The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies, a group of women who traveled near the front lines of World War I to bake and serve doughnuts to American soldiers. According to the nonprofit’s website, these women were successful back in 1917 in providing a small taste of home to soldiers overseas.
So, to recognize and celebrate the Donut Lassies once again, here are just a few places in Forsyth County where you can pick up a sweet treat on Friday:
Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away its signature glazed do-nut with every purchase.
After opening its first location in Forsyth County back in March, the business stated its signature glazed do-nut is hand-cut into a hexagon shape to create a lighter, fluffier texture and then carefully glazed to sweet perfection.
“We have served our do-nuts to generations of families, and National Donut Day is a time to celebrate with them and thank them for their many years of loyalty,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker.
Where: 3225 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming
When: 5 a.m. to noon.
Dutch Monkey Donuts
For those looking for a unique treat on Friday, Dutch Monkey Donuts may be the perfect spot.
With an ever-changing menu, the shop features a variety of handmade doughnuts, bismarks, twists, knots and fritters all with a choice of toppings and fillings. This lets guests try something new like a bismarck filled with peach jelly or a maple whiskey cake doughnut topped with almonds.
Where: 3075 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Cumming near South Forsyth High School
When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donut Stop
Located near downtown Cumming, Donut Stop offers a classic selection of doughnuts.
From a simple glazed to old fashioned and cream filled, the menu offers almost everyone’s favorites along with a selection of coffees and drinks.
Where: 230 Elm Street in Cumming
When: 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then from 2-5 p.m.
Dunkin’
Just like last year, Dunkin’ is also getting in on the celebration this Friday by giving out a free doughnut to any guest who buys a drink — the perfect opportunity for a classic coffee and doughnut pairing.
Here are some locations to pick up the freebie in Forsyth County:
· 116 Canton Rd. near downtown Cumming
· 1165 Buford Hwy.
· 521 Peachtree Pkwy.
· 3275 Keith Bridge Rd.
· 3065 Old Atlanta Rd.
· 5290 Matt Hwy.
· 5470 Bethelview Rd.
· 6020 Atlanta Highway
When: 5 a.m.-9 p.m. at all locations