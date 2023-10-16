In 1931, the state of Georgia decided to join a nationwide trend to create protected natural spaces where people could revel in the beauty of the world around them. Inspired by the National Parks Movement, Georgia legislators commissioned The Department of Forestry and Geological Development, the agency that would go on to make Vogel and Indian Springs Park, officially kicking off the Georgia State Park and Historic Sites Program.
‘Hiked it, Liked it!’ A guide to state parks surrounding Forsyth County