Forsyth County man arrested for allegedly using stolen rental truck to traffic drugs Billy Edward Benefield A Forsyth County man was arrested recently and accused of using a moving truck to traffic drugs. Latest After being on the run for two years, Forsyth County fugitive caught in Dawson County Suspect in Forsyth County burglary arrested in Pennsylvania UPDATE: Oversight group makes decision on War Hill Christian Academy’s accreditations Forsyth County man indicted for reported rape at local cemetery