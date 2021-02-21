Have you seen this ‘Jurassic Park’ car?

Jeff McClure, a Gainesville-based magician, not only suspends belief with his sleight of hand and illusions, he also brings aspects of movies into the real world.



Painted in a striking yellow, green and brown, an exact replica of the Ford Explorer from “Jurassic Park” sits in his driveway.

“The pizza guy always knows which house to go to,” McClure said, while smiling at the vehicle.

The professional magician put six months of work into the Explorer, painting the interior and exterior, assembling the parts, creating the center console, designing a touch screen system and adding other modifications. He even placed other important props from the movie in the vehicle, including the amber bone cane used by character John Hammond and the water glasses that tremble as the T. rex walked near the car in the series’ first film. He also keeps a Barbasol canister on the dashboard, which was used in the first “Jurassic Park” movie to hide dinosaur DNA.

“To the people that see it, it’s just that extra wow factor,” McClure said.

The Explorer also contains an immersive element with a program identical to the tour in the 1993 movie. An interactive map of the fictional Jurassic Park appears on the touch screen secured in the car, and a recording sounds over the car’s speakers, playing the “Jurassic Park” theme song and facts about the different dinosaurs featured in the film series.



