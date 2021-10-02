This Pinecrest Academy teacher, archaeologist travels to Greece each summer to research tools used thousands of years ago

Anderson said he also enjoyed learning about everyday people from this era. In archaeology and history courses, lessons normally focus more on emperors, leaders and other members of high society.

Through his research, however, he found that ordinary settlers were not much different from ordinary people now.

“People 4,000 years ago were thinking the same things that we think about,” Anderson said. “They were worried about the same things that we worry about. They enjoyed the same things that we enjoy.”

He pointed out that Greek citizens flock to the beautiful beaches in the country during summer, spending time relaxing on the sand or going out for a swim. Thousands of years ago, the people of Mitrou and other early civilizations in Greece cooled off on hot summer days in the same way, likely also with “some sort of fermented beverage.”

“There is nothing new under the sun,” Anderson said. “It’s just cool to think about the similarities between their lives and ours. And then, of course, you become thankful for things like modern plumbing and air conditioning.”

Sharing his passion with others

Anderson has continued his research for several years, coming back to Greece in 2014 to finish his master’s thesis research before coming back to the site in 2016 to continue research for his doctorate.

He went back to Greece each summer before 2019 when he ended up leaving school. At the time, he said he knew that, even with a doctorate, jobs in archaeology were sparse. He planned to continue with archaeology while also pursuing a new passion — teaching.

While in school, Anderson had the opportunity to teach graduate students, and he instantly fell in love with it. It felt like a natural next step for him to start applying for teaching jobs after leaving school, and a little over two years ago, he found himself in Forsyth County.

He began teaching Latin and AP Psychology at Pinecrest Academy, and he has loved working at the K-12 Catholic school. To him, the students and staff have felt like family.

“I know everybody says that, but it really is the best group of people to work with,” Anderson said. “Everybody is just so supportive.”

And he still gets his summers off to head back to Greece and continue his research. This past summer, Anderson visited the Mitrou site for the last time to get a final look at the tools before writing a chapter on his research that will be included in a site publication.

The publication, done by the University of Tennessee and Greek Archaeological Service, will include chapters on each of the kinds of artifacts found at the site. Anderson said his chapter will explore each of the ground stone tools and how they were used in everyday life.

While writing, Anderson wants to ask himself what kinds of tools a typical household would have, what kinds of tools would change over time and if the settlers were involved in different chores over time.

Even after this chapter is finished, he said he has plans to eventually head back to Greece. He already has a permit to begin research at another archaeological site where he plans to look at similar stone tools.

In the meantime, he plans to enjoy his time at Pinecrest, teaching his students the foundations of Latin while, occasionally, sharing some of what he has learned in his own research.

He hopes his students can use what they learn to one day pursue their own passions — whether they want to become a politician, historian, scientist or even the next world-famous author.