400 Homes: For Mindy Cintron, real estate is a team sport

See the full issue of the March 400 Life magazine here.

When Mindy Cintron and her family moved from South Florida to Forsyth County about 18 months ago, in the process expanding her successful real estate group, she had zero connections in the area.

That didn’t last long. Between her family’s involvement in the local community, and Cintron’s knowledge, expertise and skill set, she grew the new branch of the Cintron Property Group into one of the top real estate teams out of Keller Williams Community Partners in Cumming.

In 18 months’ time, Cintron became one of the top 20% of producers in the office and a member of KWCP’s agent leadership council, a board of directors-type group that is actively involved in leadership decisions. She also regularly teaches real estate classes for agents. One recent Monday, Cintron led a class on how to do listing consultations.

But Cintron’s knowledge of real estate runs the gamut. She utilizes the most exclusive and up-to-date market data along with a strategic marketing technique that equals a stress-free home buying or selling experience for clients for the most money in the least amount of time.

Because of her experience, Cintron knows that no two clients are alike. One might be under a stressful deadline to relocate. Another might just be testing the market for a new home.

Both require different strategies, and Cintron uses her data and marketing techniques to tailor the right approach for each client.

“It’s really about the client,” Cintron said. “That’s the main thing I stress: it’s really about what their needs are.”

Cintron didn’t just stumble into real estate success. It’s been passed down.

Cintron’s parents were both realtors, and even though she went to college and got a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene, Cintron contributed to her parents’ real estate business while in school.

“Real estate has been in my blood,” Cintron said.

Much like her favorite subject in school, algebra, Cintron found the same satisfaction in taking a family’s specific vision and guiding them step by step through the process as she did in searching for the missing number in an equation.

“That’s why I love the business,” Cintron said. “People have a vision, a dream of what they’re wanting to do, and we’re able to make it happen.”

Even today, family is an integral part of Cintron’s business. Her mother, Mary Lou LeBoff, is the team administrator, helping to make the process as smooth as possible for Cintron and her clients. Her husband, Angel, is also a licensed agent, as well as a retired disabled veteran, which has given Cintron a unique insight into the benefits available to veterans when purchasing a new home.

And when Cintron and her family moved from South Florida to Forsyth County, it’s not surprising that Cintron started to form relationships in the community through their kids. Mindy and Angel have a total of five children, including two who live at home and are in Forsyth County schools: Macey, an eighth-grader, and Warren, who is in fifth-grade. Both are active in sports, so the Cintrons find themselves in the bleachers (or in the dugout, in Angel’s case) at a Forsyth County park on nearly a weekly basis.

Cintron hasn’t cut ties with her South Florida office, and so her extended footprint in the Southeast gives the Cintron Property Group an added advantage when helping clients relocate or search for investment properties.

But Cintron’s new office here in Cumming is the group’s hub now — because it’s home, and Cintron knows how much that means.

Contact info

Website: cintronpropertygroup.kw.com

Email: mcintron@kw.com

Phone: 954-709-4444 (cell), 678-341-7563 (office)

Facebook: cintronpropertygroup