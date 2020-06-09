400 Reads: Summer the perfect time to escape into a good book

See the full issue of the June 400 Life magazine here.



The spring of 2020 has been a challenging time for our country and our county, but summer is almost upon us and this is the perfect time to escape into a good book. The five books I am recommending are varied in genre and style, but all offer a doorway into a fascinating story. The list was curated using my own reading, Modern Mrs. Darcy’s Summer Reading Guide, and staff picks from the New York Public Library.





Historical Fiction

As a long-time fan of Jane Austen (Pride and Prejudice is my favorite book), anything related to the work of Austen is intriguing to me. The Jane Austen Society, a debut novel by Natalie Jenner, combines references to Austen’s novels and her most well-known characters within an original story. The book centers around the English town of Chawton and its ties to Austen. Following the end of World War II, the citizens are struggling to find their identify and they band together to preserve Austen’s legacy.







