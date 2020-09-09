Historical views and unique to-dos on Sawnee Mountain

This article appears in the September issue of 400 Life Magazine.



Even if you’ve yet to climb Sawnee Mountain, simply driving through Forsyth ensures you’ve seen the green grandeur that draws the eye from just about anywhere in the county. Today the landmark harbors residential developments, surprisingly strenuous hiking trails, and a visitor’s center; but its expansive views, rich history, and the stories behind both are a treasure that will leave you replenished in both body and soul — whether you find gold or not.

There’s a reason not many houses were built on Sawnee Mountain. At 1,960 feet with less than a thousand acres to its footprint, it’s a steep climb. Plus, it’s prone to wildfires — and ghost stories inspired by them — it’s riddled with caves and mines from gold rushers, and it’s been all but stripped of its original timber resource, and by default, its original name: Pine Mountain.

“Very few settlers chose to live on the mountain,” said Martha McConnell, the Forsyth County Historical Society’s co-president and lifetime local resident. “The higher you go, the steeper it gets. Before Tower Road was built in the 1950s, there was no easy way to get to the top.”

Ralph Hayes knew that. A brand new employee of Ingram Funeral Home at the time, Hayes found out first-hand just how steep a climb it was during a middle-of-the-night mission to recover the pilot’s body from a plane crash on the south face of the mountain.

