Keep your home in tip-top shape all year long

See the full issue of the April 400 Life magazine here.

Keep your home in top shape with this handy home maintenance checklist

SPRING

Inspect your roof and make minor repairs.



Winter can be especially hard on a roof. Look for ice, hail or water damage. Replace any cracked or missing shingles and clear any debris.

Clean your gutters and downspouts. It’s not glamorous work, but your home’s gutters play an essential role in moving water away from your home and preventing damage. Consider installing gutter guards to ensure your gutters remain functional and free from debris.

Pressure washing is frequently used on vinyl siding, concrete and sometimes wood decks to treat mildew and other growth that accumulates over time. Pressure washing can be a great way to remove grime without having to scrub by hand. But it requires a delicate touch to get it right. Sometimes it is best to leave the job to professionals. But homeowners willing to give it a go can try pressure washing themselves, as various stores rent power washers.



